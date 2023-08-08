Liberia: WestProp CEO Ken Sharpe Recognized At the 13th African Achievers Awards for Commitment to Sustainable Development and Innovation

Harare — Ken Sharpe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WestProp, has been honored as Africa's Most Innovative CEO and the Best African Organization of the Year at the 13th edition of the African Achievers Awards.

Born on January 27, 1973, Sharpe is a Zimbabwean businessman, philanthropist, and real estate developer. He currently serves as the CEO and Chairman of the board at West Property (WestProp) Zimbabwe. Notably, he has become the first Zimbabwean to receive the Forbes Africa Best of Africa Most Innovative CEO Award.

Sharpe has been a driving force in transforming Zimbabwe and laying the groundwork for a sustainable and green future. His vision encompasses unlocking trade and investment opportunities that contribute to sustainable development across Africa.

His dedication to sustainability is rooted in the belief that environmental responsibility and innovation are intertwined. "We utilize recycled greywater, employ solar energy for electrification, and implement centralized gas distribution, which is more environmentally friendly," Sharpe explained during the event.

Aligned with WestProp's smart city concept, Sharpe envisions an integrated environment where residents can live, work, and enjoy recreational activities within a walkable distance. This approach aims to minimize long commutes and promote a sustainable lifestyle.

"We're also embracing a literal 'green' approach," Sharpe shared.

Inspired by sustainable practices observed in locations like Singapore, he pioneered a movement to incorporate green spaces and trees on buildings. This innovative approach not only enhances aesthetics but also contributes to overall environmental well-being.

Sharpe's commitment to sustainability extends to his broader vision for Africa. By promoting sustainable development in Zimbabwe, he believes that other African nations will be inspired to follow suit. "If we can illuminate Zimbabwe's efforts, the rest of Africa will take notice and follow suit," he affirmed.

Fostering a trend of sustainable living in Zimbabwe, Sharpe aims to create a ripple effect that resonates throughout the continent.

The theme of this year's African Achievers Awards, "Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities for Sustainable Development in Africa," aligns perfectly with Sharpe's vision.

Earlier this year, WestProp made a significant move by listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, becoming the sole exchange in Africa trading in US dollars. This strategic decision provides investors with a secure platform to allocate resources to African ventures, ensuring withdrawals can be made in the same US dollars.

Yet, Sharpe's aspiration for sustainable development in Africa transcends mere economic gains. He envisions a culture of excellence that transforms the continent into a hub of action rather than just dreams.

"We must cultivate a culture of excellence, where we can achieve the highest standards and set new benchmarks," he emphasized.

At WestProp, Sharpe leads by example, fostering a high-performance culture that propels the organization toward its goals with unwavering excellence.

Evidently, Sharpe is not only an award-winning CEO but also a passionate advocate for sustainable development and green innovation in Africa.

Through his visionary leadership, Sharpe is guiding Zimbabwe and Africa toward a greener, more sustainable, and prosperous future. His commitment to excellence and positive attitude are shaping a new narrative for the continent--one where sustainability, innovation, and responsibility go hand in hand.