Liberia: Determine Girls Thrashed in WAFU Zone 'A' Women Champions League Opener

8 August 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tunu

Paynesville City — Malian powerhouse AS Mande exhibited their dominance as they defeated Liberian Women's League Champions, Determine Girls, with a commanding 3-0 scoreline during the preliminary qualifiers of the 2023 WAFU Zone 'A' Women Champions League.

In a showdown marked by a second-half burst, Oumou Kone's brace and a well-placed strike by Maimouna Traore secured the victory for the visiting team in a round-robin tournament. The match, held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, witnessed a limited number of enthusiastic supporters despite being poorly attended.

Frustration Mounts over Scoreboard Malfunction

The enthusiasm of witnessing the revival of football was dampened by a vexing technical glitch. The scoreboard, which adhered to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) License requirements at the SKD Sports Complex, failed to function, leaving both foreign teams and local fans in disbelief.

A Promising Start for Determine Girls

The match kicked off with an engaging display, as Determine Girls, the reigning champions, showcased their ball-rotation prowess under the guidance of newly appointed Coach Tapha Manneh. The promising start, however, did not deter AS Mande.

Missed Opportunity for AS Mande and Debutant Heroics

Despite the early promise, AS Mande threatened first. Fatoumata Diarra squandered a clear-cut chance to put her side in the lead after 24 minutes. She found herself one-on-one with debutant goalkeeper Anita Davis but failed to beat her, preserving the goalless stalemate.

Malian Dominance and the Breakthrough

From that juncture, AS Mande took control of the game, dictating the tempo and creating multiple opportunities. Despite their relentless efforts, the first half concluded without a breakthrough for either side.

However, the deadlock was shattered early in the second half. Oumou Kone capitalized on a splendid through ball, exploiting a momentary lapse in the hosts' defense. Kone, who would later be awarded the Woman of the Match title, expertly slotted home to give AS Mande the lead.

AS Mande Seals the Victory

AS Mande's persistence and tactical adaptation bore fruit as they extended their lead. Goalkeeper Fatoumata Karentao orchestrated a pinpoint long pass, setting up Diarra who skillfully fed Kone. Kone showcased her clinical finishing once again, netting her second goal of the match.

Determine Girls' Defensive Woes

The defensive struggles of Determine Girls persisted, and their disorganization at the back led to another concession. Maimouna Traore capitalized on the situation, sealing the game for AS Mande.

Late Hope and Missed Opportunity

A glimmer of hope emerged for the hosts as Elizabeth Tamba aimed for a consolation goal. Unfortunately, she failed to convert a simple tip-in opportunity from a mere six yards.

In the wake of this dominant performance by AS Mande, Determine Girls will need to regroup and re-strategize as they navigate through the remainder of the WAFU Zone 'A' Women Champions League qualifiers.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.