Liberia: Lakay-Ta Residents Pledge Support to African Liberation League Sara Beysolow Nyanti

Margibi — Residents of Lakay-ta Township in Margibi County District 4 have pledged their support to the 2023 presidential bid of the African Liberation League Standard Bearer, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, during a meeting on Sunday, August 6, 2023. The Lakay-ta town residents assured Madam Beysolow Nyanti and her African Liberation League of their unflinching support ahead of the October 10, 2023 polls.

Madam Nyanti on Sunday, August 6, 2023, led a delegation of her party to Lakay-ta Township, her hometown, to solicit their support ahead of the October elections. The residents promised to give the majority of the votes from their area because of the international recognition of names on the African Liberation League ticket.

Making remarks on behalf of Lakay-ta Township, Mr. E. Sumo Dennis assured the African Liberation League standard bearer that they will work to ensure she receives the majority of the votes in that part of the country. Dennis, who has been a beneficiary of Madam Nyanti's father's company for over 10 years, explained that as a conscious-minded individual, it is only necessary to give to those who have made a significant impact in one's life. He said the party will secure a substantial portion of the votes from Lakay-ta Township because of her late father's legacy.

"This Nyanti-Moribah ticket is full of people with vast experience in nation-building, evidenced by their track records at the United Nations where they both worked for several years before retiring," the spokesperson added.

For her part, Miss Zhyphel Sharewallie, a member of the Liberia National Female Soccer team hailing from the township, expressed frustration over the hardships experienced by the young people in Lakay-ta. She lamented the challenging living conditions, where many young individuals resort to subsistence farming and other less desirable activities due to limited opportunities.

"Our brothers and sisters' lives are going backward every day. Their only source of survival is to farm and smoke cigarettes, something they see as the only way to alleviate their troubles, and this is detrimental for us as young people so close to the County capital," she decried.

She attributed the lack of progress among the youth to the scarcity of financial resources for pursuing technical and academic education. She called for youth empowerment programs that could elevate the younger generation to higher standards of professional and personal development.

"We cannot rely on farming and smoking alone. We deserve better too, so Madam Nyanti and Moribah, as we commit our support to you as our own, we also hope for you to change our story," Miss Sharewallie concluded by urging her fellow youths to cast their votes based on candidates' development plans rather than being swayed by money.

In response, the standard bearer of the African Liberation League (ALL), Rev. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, appealed to residents of Lakay-ta Township in Margibi County District 4, her hometown, to unite behind her aspiration for Liberia's presidency in the upcoming October elections. The ALL political leader said she is determined to uplift Liberians from poverty because they have suffered for too long.

Addressing the gathering, Madam Beysolow Nyanti, the standard bearer of the African Liberation League (ALL), urged residents to unite behind her for a better Liberia.

"My running mate, Simeon Moribah, and I will address poverty across all sectors, ensuring that Liberians are no longer spectators in their own economy," she vowed.

Madam Nyanti called for a collective effort from all citizens to ensure that Liberians are lifted from poverty, even in the face of abundant natural resources.

The African Liberation League was among the last batch of political parties to be certified by the National Elections Commission to participate in the 2023 general election. The party hit the ground running with so much energy and a key message of poverty reduction, particularly featuring former female and male UN diplomats as standard bearers (Sara Beysolow Nyanti) and vice (Simeon Moribah).