Sierra Leone: Army Officers Spotted At Temple of Justice Following Arrest of Alleged Coup Planner in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police is remaining tight-lipped on the matter, but FrontPageAfrica has obtained communications from Interpol addressed to Montserrado County, seeking subpoenas for the call logs of certain Sierra Leoneans residing in Monrovia. These individuals are alleged to have been involved in an alleged coup plan in Sierra Leone.

This development comes in the wake of the arrest of former Sierra Leonean Chief Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Yaetey Turay, in Monrovia on Friday, August 4. He has since been detained at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police. Turay, along with others, was dismissed from the Sierra Leone Police in May 2020. Their dismissals drew strong criticism and condemnation from civil society organizations, who believed that their ethnicity played a role in their dismissal.

A relative of Turay, who resides in Monrovia, reported that when they visited him on Sunday to provide food, the Liberia National Police denied him access to nourishment. This relative informed FrontPageAfrica that Turay has been residing in Monrovia since March 2022 and has not returned to Sierra Leone since his arrival in Liberia.

The relative stated, "Around 2-3 O'clock on Friday, they arrested him. They alleged he was part of a group plotting a coup against the Sierra Leone Government. Consequently, he was arrested and taken into custody. I attempted to deliver food to him this morning, but the authorities refused to allow him to accept the food from me, stating that no visitors are permitted to see him."

According to sources within the family, they were informed that the Liberian government intends to deport Turay back to Sierra Leone at the request of President Bio. Nevertheless, the family member strongly maintains Turay's innocence in the alleged recent coup plot against President Bio following controversial elections.

The relative asserted that they have yet to receive any proof or evidence from the Liberia National Police to substantiate the accusation.

Meanwhile, on Monday, several uniformed soldiers from the Sierra Leonean Army were spotted at the Temple of Justice alongside agents from the Liberia National Police Interpol Department. Although the nature of their presence was not disclosed, FrontPageAfrica has acquired communications from reliable sources familiar with the investigation. These communications request the County Attorney to issue subpoenas to LoneStar Cell/MTN and Orange Liberia, compelling them to provide call logs for phone numbers 0778-541-588 and 0776-089-406.

The communication reads:

"With compliments, we wish to inform you that the Interpol Division of the Liberia National Police is currently investigating an alleged Subversion/Treason case which allegedly occurred in July of 2023 in the Republic of Sierra Leone.

"According to the Sierra Leonean Investigative documents, several Sierra Leonean Nationals who have organized and supported the Subversion are staying in our Liberian borders, precisely the capital, Monrovia. We, herewith, request a writ of Subpoena to be served on the Orange GSM Communications Company in order to make available call logs on the above GSM numbers from the period of June 1, to August 4, 2023, prior to and after the incident where these calls were transmitted and terminated.

"Thanks for your usual Cooperation as we strive to combat to make the world a safer place.

"Professional Regards."

Furthermore, another communication, dated August 4, 2023, has been issued by the County Attorney to Judge Roosevelt Willie of Criminal Court 'A'. This communication requests a Writ of Subpoena Duces Tecum to be served on LoneStar Cell/MTN. The subpoena seeks to obtain the call log for phone number 0880403484, as well as details including the subscriber's name, photo, address, Cell ID, IMEI, text messages, and location.