Ghana: I Want to Be a World Champion - Gyatabi

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa and Global super bantamweight champion, Mohammed Wasiru, says his return to the ring after a three and a half-year break was motivated by a strong desire to become a world champion.

"Winning the WBO Africa and Global titles got me closer, but was undone by the few managerial issues I encountered. Looking back, I felt I could have snatched the world title. That failure is what is inspiring me to have a go at the world title; it is my target and I'll go for it to become a world champion," Wasiru, aka Gyatabi told the Times Sports in an exclusive interview.

Those feats were achieved at super bantamweight.

Now set to campaign in the featherweight division, Wasiru will have his first test on August 19 against Emmanuel Otoo in a featherweight contest on a Silver Black Promotions bill dubbed 'Adinkrahene' at the Lord's Wembley Park in Sukura, Accra.

And according to the undefeated boxer, the road to stardom begins with Otoo.

Wasiru said that his prime aim was to get to the top of his career and put Ghana back on the boxing map.

"It has been a while since Ghana had world champions. I believe I have what it takes to return Ghana to its glory days."

"My aim is to win a world title, and that dream starts with Otoo in a few days. He would taste my venom."

The hard-hitting puncher stated that his absence from the ring for a while would mean nothing on the night and urged fans to come early to witness the new Gyatabi.

He disclosed that moving up to fight Otoo at the featherweight class was not a problem for him, because he was very comfortable and would remain his weight class.

"It has gotten to a point where I have to struggle to make the bantamweight division, but I am very comfortable at featherweight."

According to him, it will not be a problem, having engaged a number of boxers in heavier weights in his sparring sessions.

Gyatabi, now a free agent after splitting from his previous manager, Mr John Manful, now trains with Paul Kofi Dogboe, father of former world champion, Isaac Dogboe.

"Working with Paul gives me some extra confidence about my dream. He has achieved it before so I am convinced the task is not bigger than him. He has given me the assurance that he do his best to take me there. The onus therefore lies on me."

"It's been close to seven weeks of training with my new coach. I am feeling anew. My body is responding well to the vigorous training regime. I will surely be in great shape for the fight," he said.