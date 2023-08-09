Ghana: Deputy Chief of Staff Provides Boreholes to 7 C'nities in Zabzugu

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aliu Fawaz, on Sunday inaugurated mechanised boreholes for seven communities in the Zabzugu Districts of the Northern Region.

The communities are Bagmani, Kukani, Washagni, Benyenkundo, Kukoukpanga, Nakpali and Zabzugu-Kalegu.

The construction of the boreholes was an initiative of the Deputy Chief of Staff with funding support from his own resources.

He pledged to provide more than 20 boreholes to beneficiary communities in the district as part of his intervention to alleviate the plight of the community in accessing potable water.

Alhaji Fawaz speaking at Bagmani, one of the beneficiary communities, said plans were far advanced to construct more of the boreholes in the communities that still face water challenges.

"The construction of the mechanised boreholes in various communities in Zabzugu district formed part of my efforts to extend potable drinking water to major communities of the area" he stated.

He said the beneficiary communities were the latest of his philanthropic work to the people of Zabzugu and its communities.

He added that the women and children in the communities would no more trek kilometers to search for water.

Alhaji Fawaz, who is also a native of Zabzugu, said the development of the districts was "so dear to his heart" and he was doing everything possible to lobby for more development to the area.

"I am for development in my area and would do everything possible to get my area developed, and to better the lives of the people," he added.

He said he was currently liaising with developmental partners and agencies in the country to create jobs for the youth, skills training and financial support for women in the area.

This, according to him, would go a long way to support them in their daily activities, especially the women.

Alhaji Fawaz as part of his programmes in Zabzugu, also presented mathematical set to Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates in the district and urged them to study hard in other to pass their exams.

Alhaji Fawaz told them to be law abiding love each one another and focus on self -development and desist from indulging in social vices.

He said it was only through education that they could also become leaders of tomorrow, hence there is a need for them to take their academic work seriously.

Alhaji Ahmed Iddi Adarkwa, the District Chief Executive for Zabzugu, thanked the Deputy Chief of Staff for coming to the aid of the communities that had water problems.

He assured him that they would take proper care of the boreholes, and called on him to continue with the support to the people of his mother land.

Alhaji Fawaz taking a sip of water from the borehole with a calabash