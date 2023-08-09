Ghana: Indiscriminate Sand-Winning Along Shorelines - Ghana Risks Losing Beach Tourism Potential If... Prof. Mensah

8 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
opinion By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — Ghana risks losing out on its beach tourism potential, if urgent steps were not taken to halt the indiscriminate levels of sand-winning along its entire shoreline, a Professor of Tourism and Hospitality Management at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Ishmael Mensah, has warned.

He said coastal tourism had become the focus of the global tourism industry, making it the fastest growing industry in the sector and Ghana could not afford to lose out on this, stressing that sand winning had become endemic, stretching from Keta through Ada, La, Kokrobite to Brenu and Busua all experiencing such activities.

"We are losing our paradise, what makes a beach attractive is the nature of the beach in terms of the white sand, but we are destroying our beautiful shoreline through sand winning, haphazard settlements and other human activities," he emphasised.

Prof. Mensah who made the call at his inaugural lecture held at UCC last Wednesday said the level of sand-winning at the beaches was alarming and required the adoption of drastic measures to halt the practice.

Speaking on the topic: "Evolution of coastal tourism in Ghana: Paradise found, paradise lost or paradise regained?", he said there was the need for the establishment of a Beach Development Authority to see to the coordinated development of the country's beach front, and also stop sand-winning to safeguard it for tourism purposes.

Prof. Mensah explained that, legislation alone was not enough to address the challenge at the various beaches across the nation.

The Beach Obstruction Ordinance which was amended in 1951, he explained, could not meet the demand of contemporary challenges.

He, therefore, called for effective implementation, enforcement of laws and public awareness creation among residents in coastal communities.

The government, Prof. Mensah indicated, should take decisive measures in preventing further erosion of the nation's beaches.

"Shoreline protectionism is imperative. I must commend government for building sea defence walls, but we should also earmark part of our beaches for beach nourishment programme," he indicated.

He explained that, beach nourishment programme involves the dumping of sand on certain portions of the beach to widen the shoreline so that tourism activities could take place at those places.

"There are a number of such places like Ada, Keta, La, Kokrobite, Brenu and Busua which are thronged by domestic and international tourists alike for tourism and recreational activities," he said.

He said, "however, the sustainability of coastal tourism is threatened by various human activities that exert adverse impacts on the delicate coastal ecosystem".

He explained that, a greater part of the beaches were polluted and degraded as such there was the need for the adoption of measures to ensure proper management of the ecological system at the beach.

Additionally, he tasked resorts and facilities along the coast to ensure proper environmental management in order to safeguard the beaches.

On the quality of facilities operating at the beaches, Prof. Mensah stated that, about 80 per cent of sprawling facilities along the beaches do not have licences to operate.

