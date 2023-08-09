Ghana: KNUST Student Allegedly Stabbed to Death By Colleague

8 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A second year student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been allegedly stabbed to death by colleague, at Kronum-Kwapra, a suburb of Kumasi, in the Ashanti region.

The 24-year-old Lambent Frimpong met his untimely death last Saturday, in a brawl over a missing T-shirt.

The deceased was accused of stealing the shirt, which he denied, and a misunderstanding ensued leading to a fight over the missing T-shirt on which the student was stabbed with a knife

Although an immediate attempt was made to rescue him while bleeding, Fimpongwas declared dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo AnokyeTeaching Hospital Morgue, in Kumasi, for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated investigation into the case as they search for the suspect, who is also alleged to be studentof KNUST. - Starrfm.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.