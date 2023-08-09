Ghana: KNUST Student Allegedly Stabbed to Death By Colleague

A second year student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been allegedly stabbed to death by colleague, at Kronum-Kwapra, a suburb of Kumasi, in the Ashanti region.

The 24-year-old Lambent Frimpong met his untimely death last Saturday, in a brawl over a missing T-shirt.

The deceased was accused of stealing the shirt, which he denied, and a misunderstanding ensued leading to a fight over the missing T-shirt on which the student was stabbed with a knife

Although an immediate attempt was made to rescue him while bleeding, Fimpongwas declared dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo AnokyeTeaching Hospital Morgue, in Kumasi, for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated investigation into the case as they search for the suspect, who is also alleged to be studentof KNUST. - Starrfm.com