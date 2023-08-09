Ghana: Towards Efficiency, Upholding Fiscal Discipline in Public Emergencies - We'll Be Faithful With Public Resources ...Finance Minister Vows As He Launches Policy Documents

Two policy documents to promote efficiency and accountability in the use of public financial resources during emergencies were yesterday launched in Accra by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori Atta.

They are the Emergency Expenditure Management Guidelines (EEMG) and the Audit Recommendations Implementation and Follow-up Instructions for Public Institutions (ARIFIP).

Developed under the Ghana-Resilient Development Policy Operation (DPO) Standard Procedure (SOP) of the World Bank, the documents are designed to provide a clear, transparent framework for how to respond to crises and uphold fiscal discipline in public emergencies as well as improve public accountability.

Developed by Ministry of Finance led by the Internal Audit Directorate, the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health, the Controller and Accountant's General Department and the GIFMIS Secretariat, Internal Audit Agency and Ghana Audit Service, the instructions provide criteria and a basis for the categorisation of audit finding and recommendations to enhance the audit follow-up process, data analysis and dissemination.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in remarks made on his behalf by his deputy, Dr John Kumah, during the launch said the EEMG was created in response to recent challenges, including the global pandemic that tested the resilience of our country's ability to respond effectively to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic whiles complying with the requirements of the Public Financial Management Act.

He said the ARIFIP guidelines presented procedures and internal controls that would direct service delivery units on the means to access, manage, and account for funding during an emergency with efficiency and transparency, whiles ensuring compliance with the various requirements of the PFM laws.

"Crucially, the "Audit Recommendations Implementation and Follow-up Instructions for Public Institutions," are anchored on government's firm commitment to ensure strict accountability and transparency in the management of public resources," Mr Ofori-Atta, stated.

He said the documents would ensure that every financial decision was made with integrity, and that irregularities were not only identified but rectified.

"Undoubtedly, these instructions will ensure that we are faithful stewards of public resources, generating maximum outcomes from the use of scare public resources for the benefit of all Ghanaians," Mr Ofori-Atta.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Dr Eric Oduro Osae, in his remarks said the launch of the document was to inject transparency and accountability in Public Financial Management.

He said about 99 public sector institutions had audit committees in line with the Public Financial Management Act and their role was to support the implementation of audit recommendations.

"But the challenge we have is how to track and follow up the status of implementing these recommendations," Dr Osae stated.

The Director-General of IAA said there was extremely consistent reduction in irregularities and infractions, saying "From the 2022 Auditor General's Report we have seen a decline in infractions and irregularities in the use of public finances."

The Chief Director of Ministry of Finance, Ms Eva Mends, in her remarks, said the launch of the two documents was an important step in strengthening the Public Financial Management system and make public officials more accountable.

She said during COVID-19 the country did a lot to save lives but the concern now is how public resources were utilised.

Ms Mends said the guidelines were to reduce human discretion in the use of public funds and urged all public institutions to go by the two documents to promote efficiency and transparency in the use of public resources.