Ghana: Coach Frimpong Manso Targets Premier League Stay With Bofoakwa Tano

The Head Coach of Premier League side Bofoakwa Tano, Stephen Frimpong Manso, has set a target to maintain a Premiership status at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Bofoakwa Tano beat Eleven Wonders 7-6 in a nervy penalty shootout win to earn a return to the betPawa Premier League after 16 years in the lower division.

That led to the appointment of the former Ghanaian international and Asante Kotoko legend to strengthen the technical team for the new challenge.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Coach Frimpong Manso said his ultimate goal in his first season was to maintain the premiership status of the club.

"For now, we are new to the betPawa Premier League, and the plan is to survive the first season. We have no plans to be in the top four or vie for any position for continental football."

According to him, the plan for the league was to get his young team ready to play competitively in the new season and stay for the subsequent seasons.

"Teams have come from the first division and end up returning after just a season but however, for Bofoakwa Tano we do not want that one touch return, we want to stay beyond this season and that is what we are preparing for."

Coach Frimpong Manso, who has currently pitched camp in Obuasi with the team for pre-season training, told this paper that to be able to achieve the plan, they have to have a very good first round, and that is what he and his side are working on.

The ex-Asante Kotoko coach says he has identified Premier League players to strengthen the team for the season and believes a blend of experienced players with his young team would be a perfect mix.

Coach Frimpong Manso will test his side's readiness for the season against Skyy FC, Nzema Kotoko, and Young Apostles in the Division One League Super Cup tournament schedule to start on August 19 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.