Ghana: Heart of Wolves, Accra Ambassadors Dominate GT. Accra Deaf Football Top 4 Championship

Heart of Wolves Deaf Football Club (DFC) drew 2-2 with Accra Ambassadors DFC in a postponed match day two clash of the Greater Accra Region Deaf Football Association's (GARDFA) Top 4 Champions League competition underway in Accra.

The competition, organised with support from the Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) has the top four clubs participating with a finals and third place matches set for November 26 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Abdul Rahman Ben-Braimah, the Tournament Coordinator, told the Times Sports that the competition aims to bring together the best deaf football clubs in the region for a competitive championship to foster their development and ultimately enable them to compete at the regional level and beyond.

Yesterday's draw took Heart of Wolves to the top of the table with four points after two matches, having beaten Ablekuma DFC 6-1 in their opening game at the Loso Park.

Accra Ambassadors follow in second position with four points after defeating Tema DFC in their day one encounter at the ATTC Park at Kokomlemle.

The league will continue with match day three clashes that will see Accra Ambassadors DFC lock horns with Ablekuma in Osu, while Tema DFC take on Heart of Wolves at Tema.

In match day four, Heart of Wolves DFC will face Ablekuma DFC at Madina on September 7, while Tema DFC host Accra Ambassadors on October 1 at Tema.

The penultimate round of matches have been scheduled for October 15 and will see Ablekuma DFC lock horns with Tema DFC at Zongo, while Accra Ambassadors and Heart of Wolves engage in the clash of the titans.

The match day matches will see Ablekuma DFC face Accra Ambassador DFC at Zongo with Heart of Wolves DFC hosting Tema DFC.