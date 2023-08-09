Ghana: Forget the Past, Show Loyalty to the Club ...Dr Ogum Tells Kotoko Fans At Unveiling

Kumasi — Kumasi Asante Kotoko yesterday unveiled Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, for his second coaching stint with the club, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Dr Ogum, led the Porcupine Warriors to a GPL title after an eight-year wait.

Unfortunately, he left the role before he could lead the team in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

The Life Patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, played a yeoman's role in getting the coach back to the club.

A four member Interim Management Committee (IMC), was set up by the Asantehene to steer the club ahead of the season.

Dr Ogum, a member of the IMC, became the Head Coach with other members being Mr James Kwasi Appiah, former club player and Head Coach of the senior national team, Black Stars, Mr Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi who will serve as the Administrative Manager of the Club and Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awuah, Kontomponiaferehene, and chartered accountant.

All the members of the IMC were present to grace the unveiling ceremony.

Dr Ogum arrived in the company of Mr David Dickson Ocloo, who was his assistant during the first spell.

He was formally introduced to the club by the Kontomponiaferehene, Nana Awuah, who is Head of the IMC

According to Mr Appiah, the vision of the Asantehene was to see a formidable Kotoko that could compete at the highest level.

Mr Appiah asked supporters to continue the support they have for the club but be modest in their expectation, in view of the fact that the team was undergoing a rebuilding process.

On his part, Dr Ogum expressed excitement coming back to the club for the second time.

"I'm so overwhelmed and excited to be here and there's nothing in my life that can be compared to this, apart from the day I got married.

"The reason is simple, I have been chosen by His Royal Majesty to lead the technical affairs of Kotoko", he emphasised.

He said he would do everything possible to build a formidable team.

"My first year is to put together a very formidable team that can compete both domestically and internationally. However, you can't be at Kotoko and not think of bringing success", he underlined.

He also urged the teeming fans of the club to forget about the past and throw their weight behind the technical team which includes Mr Kwasi Appiah, as the Technical Director, Dickson Ocloo, first assistant Coach, Wilson Asare and Imoro Ibrahim, also assistants.

"Kotoko, he said, "is a club we don't support but we worship, let's forgive those who offended us in the past and move on; that's the only way we can take Kotoko back to its day of glory", he indicated.