West Africa: ECOWAS Imposes Extra Sanctions On Niger Military Junta

A new set of sanctions have been imposed on groups, organisations and individuals identified as giving support to the military junta in the Republic of Niger.

Mr Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja while briefing State House Correspondents.

He said that President Bola Tinubu has already directed the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to implement this directive in accordance with the ECOWAS protocol.

"I can report that following the expiration of the deadline of the ultimatum and standing on the pre-existing consensus position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State.

"His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an additional slew of financial sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic," he said.

On the deadline given to the junta on Sunday, Ngelale decried the media reports linking the decision of the ECOWAS to the person of the president of Nigeria.

"Concerning the ultimatum given to the military Junta in Niger Public, the ECOWAS mandate and ultimatum is not a Nigerian ultimatum.

"The office of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also serving as the Chairman of ECOWAS, seeks to emphasise this point.

"Certain domestic and international media coverage tend towards personalisation of the ECOWAS sub-regional position to his person and to our nation individually.

"It is because of this that Mr president has deemed it necessary to state unequivocally that the mandate and ultimatum issued ECOWAS is that of ECOWAS's position," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ngelale said that the president, following the expiration of the ultimatum given by ECOWAS, has widened consultations internationally, but most especially domestically.

He said that the consultations include interfaces with state governors in Nigeria bordering Niger Republic on the various fallouts and outcomes of the unfortunate situation in that country.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wishes to emphasise to this distinguished audience that the response of ECOWAS to the military coup in Niger has been and will remain devoid of ethnic and religious sentiments and considerations.

"The regional bloc is made up of all sub-regional ethnic groups, religious groups, and all other forms of human diversity. And the response of ECOWAS, therefore, represents all of these groups, and not any of these groups individually."

Ngelale said that all options are still being considered as the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government holds on Thursday in Abuja.