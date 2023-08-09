Gambia: 2 Nabbed With 104 Suspected Blocks of Cocaine

Two Bissau Guineans have been arrested by operatives of Drug Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG), with 104 suspected blocks of cocaine, according to DLEAG.

The suspects, Abulai Seidi and Ndey Jatta were both arrested by the narcotic officers in diverse places within the Greater Banjul Area. They are currently under the custody of the agency as investigation into the matter continues.

Abulai Seidi, 50, and a resident of Bijilo was reportedly arrested at Brusubi, while Ndey Jatta, 37, was arrested at Sanchaba Tuba.

The spokesperson of the DLEAG, Ousman Saidybah, who was contacted for comments, confirmed the development, saying: "The DLEAG is working 24 hours in ensuring that the country is free from drug and other clandestine activities. The senior management of the agency and our operatives countrywide are committed to this drive."

"I can assure you that we will leave no stone unturned in our quest in making The Gambia a drug free nation. That's the objective of the high command and the government; hence we are working in that direction. Equally, public participation in this drive is crucial. We can't be everywhere, thus it is important that the public help us with information and support in arresting the issues of drugs in the country," he emphasised.

Six blocks of suspected cocaine, Saidybah added, were found in the possession of Ndey Jatta in her wardrobe, while 35 blocks of suspected cocaine were found inside Abulai Seidi's house and the remaining 63 blocks of suspected cocaine found in his car.

The DLEAG further explained: "During the process of arrest, 4000 Euros and 2,950 Dalasis believed to be proceeds of the cocaine were found in possession of the suspect."