Gambia: Yarambamba Residents Raise Concerns Over 'Unreliable Electricity Supply'

Residents of Yarambama Estate have raised concerns with the constant 'on and off' switching by the National Water and Electricity Company's (NAWEC these past days.

Some of the residents who spoke to our reporter, bemoaned the issue, saying the daily interruptions of electricity supply had resulted in constant 'on and offs' of their meters and even load-shedding in some instances.

They, therefore, called on the utility giant to also look at their other mandate of providing potable water and sewerage services in the country to remedy a situation that would tantamount to an emergency.

In addition to the unstable electricity supply, some residents argued that some of their pipes have burst since the dry season and the company has taken no steps to restore it.

Nfama Manneh, a concerned resident, said the water coming out from burst-pipes has really affected him, his family and heighborhood.

He thus called on NAWEC to act swiftly and address the situation.

Ebrima Singhateh, another concerned resident, described the situation as 'worrying' and something 'that leaves much to be desired', noting that the issue is such that his meter now keeps going 'on and off' even with the availability of electricity.

Singhateh added that his family now live in daily-fear, as the constant 'on and offs' ccould result in a spark thereby causing a disaster.

Muhammad Gumaneh, who is also affected by the issue, acknowledged that the interruption in electricity supply is a problem that leaves many families in despair.

He described the situation as alarming and called on authorities to act and restore the issue.

"The issue is such that our televisions and other electrical appliances may also be affected. We cannot even watch news now because of the fear of having our televisions destroyed by the constant on and off of the electricity supply." he said.