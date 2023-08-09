Gambia: Darboe's Academy Crown Champions of KMRFA Women Third Division League

Darboe's Academy are newly crowned champions of Kanifing Municipality Regional Football Association (KMRFA) Third Division League following a comfortable 2-nil win over Girls Soccer.

The Academy Girls secured the crown following a well attended and entertaining match played between the dominant teams in the municipality.

A goal in each half from midfielder Ndey Fatou Ndure and the leading goal scorer of the league, Jainaba Trawally were enough to secure their side it's first ever league title against a formidable and well composed team in Girls Soccer during a mouthwatering encounter played at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.

"I am so proud of my team's brilliant performance. Despite loosing last year's final they comported themselves and were more determination. They come back even stronger in this year's league and here we are as champions. We always believed in ourselves and are rewarded in the end. This is a great achievement for me and the whole team," Fatou Darboe, head coach of Darboe's Academy told reporters after the game.

As champions of KMRFA Female League, Darboe's Academy will represent the municipality in the GFF play-off competition where they will be meeting with the champions of Upper River Region (URR) and West Coast Region (WCR) in a triangular for a place in the GFF Second Division Female League.