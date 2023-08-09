Gambia: Gunjur Nawetan Qualifiers - Black and White, Tech World, Madina Salam Sail to 3rd Round

8 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Black and White Football Academy, Tech World FC and Madina Salam FC over the weekend cruised to the third and final round of the 2023/2024 Gunjur 'nawetan' qualifiers.

The trio secured their places in the third and final round of the Coastal Town rainy season biggest football fiesta qualifiers after winning their second round matches played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

The Berending village based-academy thumped OSI Connections FC 2-0 to progress to the third and final round of the annual Gunjur summer biggest football jamboree qualifiers.

Tech World FC defeated The Pub FC 1-0 to advance to the third and final round of the 2023/2024 Gunjur nawetan qualifiers.

Madina Salam FC beat Madina Kunkunding FC 4-1 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended goalless to sail to the third and final round of the yearly Gunjur nawetan qualifiers.

The defeat saw OSI Connections FC, The Pub FC and Madina Kunkunding FC all out of the annual Gunjur nawetan qualifiers.

The trio will now hang up their boots until next year following their elimination from the 2023/2024 Gunjur nawetan qualifiers.

