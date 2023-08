According to media reports monitored in Senegal, Juan Branco, the French lawyer representing opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been expelled from the country.

Mr. Branco, who was released yesterday after his arrest, is among 40 lawyers defending the main opposition figure Sonko.

He was arrested on Saturday in Roso Senegal following an arrest warrant issued by the Senegalese government for inciting violence.

He was remanded at Rebeuss Prison in Dakar before being released and expelled.