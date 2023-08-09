Gambia: IEC Dismisses Staff Recruitment Claims

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) yesterday issued a press release falsifying the claims making rounds that the institution is recruiting members of staff.

The release signed by the IEC Chairman, Alieu Momar Njai, stated: "It has come to the notice of the commission that, an advertisement purportedly from the IEC, for recruitment of personnel, has been making rounds on several social media platforms over the past few days. The public is hereby informed that, the said advertisement which seeks to invite applications from the public, to fill various vacant positions at the IEC did not emanate from the Independent Electoral Commission, and therefore, it is absolutely fake."

It further highlighted: "While the commission recognises the role of social media in the electoral process of the Republic of The Gambia, individual involved in the abuse of the social media to jeopardize the integrity of the Independent Electoral Commission are hereby strictly warned to desist from such misleading acts."