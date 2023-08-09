Gambia: 'Where Media Is Not Free, Govt Is Without Sight'

analysis

Veteran Gambian politician, Halifah Sallah, has said that anywhere where the media is not free, the government is without sight or vision.

Mr Sallah, who is also the secretary general of the People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), was speaking during a press conference on Thursday held in the aftermath of the PDOIS congress.

"We are convinced that the media constitute the most important institution in shaping the mindset of a people, and that is why it should be free," he said.

The former lawmaker added: "Anywhere where the media is found not to be free as an institution, governments would be without sight, [and] the people would be without sight. It is important to understand that it is the mind that sees, and it is the mind that changes society; it is the mind that develops it."

Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right enshrined in domestic and international law, and it is a fundamental right covered in detail in Article 10 of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

However, the 22-year rule of former President Jammeh bypassed both domestic provisions and international instruments, as documented by the TRRC.

The TRRC states that the former president knew that in the execution of its duty to provide information to the public, the media, pivotal for accountability and democracy, could greatly influence public opinion.

Thus, TRRC recommended, inter alia, the DEminalisation of sedition and the repealing (abolition) of the Sedition Act and the Official Secrets Act. However, the Government refused this recommendation. It has refused to decriminalise sedition and abolish seditious laws.

"However, seditious laws are a necessary part of a nation's security provided they are not misused or abused by governments to curtail media freedom or freedom of speech/expression."

Government goes on further to reason that "seditious offences as contained in the Criminal Code and the Official Secrets Act are necessary instruments in safeguarding State secrets and security."