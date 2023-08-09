Gambia: National Assembly Holds Session On Nuclear Security

The National Assembly of The Gambia in collaboration with the Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) recently convened a National Parliamentary Session on Nuclear Security.

At the event, Seedy S.K. Njie, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, underscored the importance of the forum in view of the fact that it would expose and familiarise lawmakers with international nuclear security legislative framework and relevant treaties.

He reminded that The Gambia has ratified several security-related international instruments, showcasing the Government's strong commitment to nuclear security and the potential benefits of nuclear technology in public health.

"Notably, The Gambia stands among the first African States to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons."

Deputy speaker Njie noted that capacity enhancement on such topical issues is paramount for the effectiveness and efficiency of the National Assembly.

He expressed gratitude to PGA for organising the engagement, further expressing optimism that the gains would further strengthen cooperation.

Florian Delsert, Program Associate, International Peace & Security Program, PGA, highlighted the critical role of lawmakers in ensuring nuclear and radiological materials' security and preventing acts of nuclear terrorism.

Their legislative power, he added, plays a crucial role in promoting the universalisation of UNODC's International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism (ICSANT), strengthening international cooperation against nuclear terrorism.