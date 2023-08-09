Gambia: SK East Bans Team, Players And Technicians From All GFF Recognised Centers

Strikers FC, a Serrekunda East nawetan qualifier team based in Tallinding have been banned from all Gambia Football Federation (GFF) recognised centers. The decision to ban the club's players and technical staff followed an act of vandalism and unruly behaviours against match officials and SESDO committee members.

The decision was reached by the SESDO Appeal and Disciplinary Committee following an incident during the team's third-round game of the ongoing Serrekunda East nawetan qualifiers against Nyarri Tally last Tuesday.

According to the SESDO's Appeal and Disciplinary Committee's report, Strikers FC players and technical side were involved in disorderliness and misconduct behaviour during that match, and as such, the team, 10 of their players, and 6 of their technical staff are all banned from GFF recognised zones with some players fined.

The decision reached by the Appeal and Disciplinary Committee of SESDO is as follows:

It was determined in the referee report, match commissioner's report and eye witness's account that in the 66 minutes of the match, fans of Strikers FC stood on the Goal Line attacking and insulting the referee that resulted in the stoppage of the match for 3 minutes.

Furthermore, after the final whistle the following players of your football club, Captain Khalifa Kanyi (Jersey no. 30), Modou Lamin Barrow (Jersey No. 17), Foay Fatty (Jersey no. 3), Ousman Kanyi (Jersey no. 29), Muhammed Sanyang (Jersey no. 11), Yaya Badjie (Jersey no. 4), Ousman Dampha (Jersey no. 9) Lamin Dampha (Jersey no. 13), Saikou Touray (Jersey no. 14), Musa Trawally (Jersey no. 7) were all seen attacking the match officials and pelting stones to the officials and committee members.

"This is a gross violation of the SESDO competition rules and regulations 2023. As a result, all mentioned players of Strikers FC are hereby suspended for 2 years and all the rest of the players who are registered are hereby suspended for 1 year from today from all SESDO organized competition and all the GFF Nawettan centers."

Furthermore, to all that mentioned players must pay an amount of D2,500 after the 2 years suspension before playing in any of the GFF Nawettan Centers.

Additionally, after the 2 years suspension not more than 2 players can play in a qualifying round team or nawettan team in SESDO.

Your Technical Staffs Lamin Fatty (Head Coach), Mandou Sanyang (Assistant Coach), Musa Sanneh (Trainer), Bubacarr Saidykhan (Technician), Fatoumatta Kassama (Doctor), Adama Touray (Physio) are hereby banned indefinitely from today from all football activity in SESDO and GFF recognized centers.

Furthermore, your team damaged the Stretcher of the Red Cross, Chairs and Benches of the Executive Committee, and injured the Central Referee. Based on this violation and unsporting behaviour your team is hereby fined the sum of D10,000. This amount must be paid before the end of the 2023 nawettan season.

Accordingly, based on all the evidence gathered from the referee report, match commissioner's report eyewitnesses your team (Strikers FC) is hereby suspended for 3 years from today from all activities in SESDO.

By this letter all football clubs and nawettan centers are duly informed and are to act accordingly.

Meanwhile, The SESDO Committee warned all football clubs to desist from such acts of vandalism and unruly behaviour against match officials