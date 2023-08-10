Nigeria: First Lady Speaks On Barriers Limiting Progress of Nigerian Women

One of such hindrances is the low representation of women in the President Bola Tinubu's cabinet and in the Federal parliament under his administration.

The First lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has emphasised the need to remove barriers that limit the progress of Nigerian women.

One of such hindrances is the low representation of women in the President Bola Tinubu's cabinet and in the federal parliament under his administration.

She indicated this when female deputy governors paid her a courtesy visit on Wednesday and promised to help her advance advocacy on women's rights.

The First Lady, according to a press statement released by the Special Adviser on Media to the first lady, Busola Kukoyi, appreciated their support which she noted is coming at a time when Nigerians need succour.

"Your support in aligning with areas of the initiative which is intended to improve the quality of life of Nigerians is needed especially at a time when Nigerians need succour.

"To ensure that the future generations of Nigerians are healthy, educated and productive, the quality of education and skills empowerment for the youth must be a priority.

"There is still a lot of work needed to eliminate the systematic barriers that hinder the progress of women in the country and results can be achieved with determination and focus especially with the right leadership and support", she said.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the deputy Ggvernors, Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele had promised Mrs Tinubu, "as a champion of women's rights, to amplify and advocate the voices of Nigerian women, youth and children who face challenges in various sectors such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment and politics,we want you to know that we are with you and committed to the cause."

The deputy governor further noted that the future of Nigeria's human capacity is dependent on the investment made in women, youth and children.

Meanwhile, the deputy governors from Kaduna, Plateau and Ekiti States were also in attendance at the event.