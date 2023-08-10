Nigeria: IGP Reappoints Adejobi As Force Pro

10 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Acting IĢP charged Mr Adejobi to consolidate his achievements, particularly in entrenching citizen-focused public relations through the media and other specialised community engagements.

The acting IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the reappointment of Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, as the Force's Public Relations Officer.

An Administrative Officer in the Force Public Relations Department, Anjuguri Manza, made this known in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated that Mr Adejobi's reappointment followed his recent promotion from the rank of chief superintendent of Police to that of ACP.

MrAdejobi is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, where he studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours). He also holds a Master's in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same university.

He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun between 2008 and 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, 2016 and PPRO Lagos State Command between 2020 and 2021.

Mr Adejobi also served as the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, in 2021 and very recently was the Force Public Relations Officer before his reappointment.

He is a member of several professional bodies and associations, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the International Public Relations Association and the Pointman Leadership Institute, USA.

Mr Adejobi is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, US., and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria, among others.

Mr Manza stated that Mr Egbetokun charged Mr Adejobi to consolidate his achievements, particularly in entrenching citizen-focused public relations through the media and other specialised community engagements.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.