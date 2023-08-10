Tanzania: Govt Pushes for Abducted Missionary's Release From Nigeria

Arusha — The government is making efforts to ensure unconditional release of a kidnapped Tanzanian seminarian in Nigeria, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Stergomena Tax has said.

She told reporters on Wednesday that, her office was working together with the Tanzanian High Commission in Nigeria to make sure necessary measures were being taken to ensure the seminarian, Melkiori Mahinini is released.

"It is true that a Tanzanian missionary has been abducted in Nigeria, we are closely following up on his possible release even when the kidnappers have demanded huge sums of money as ransom," she said.

Mr Mahinini, a missionary with White Fathers, a Roman Catholic society was on August 3rd this year, alongside a Burkinabé priest identified as Paul Sanogo abducted from St Luke's Catholic Church, Gyedna, in the Minna Province.

The abduction occurred at Mianni Diocese of the Paikoro local government in Niger State, North-Central Nigeria.

The kidnappers have since demanded for 175bn/- (70,000 US dollars) for the release of the missionary who hails from Kabanga Parish, Kigoma Diocese.

Dr Tax said the government was working on the Missionary's release.

Dr Tax emphasised the need to confront terrorism in the region, saying cases of abduction were a common in Nigeria.

"This incident underscores the pressing need for enhanced anti-terrorism efforts to combat senseless abductions that plague the region," she observed.

She said Tanzanian government authorities were taking precautionary measures to prevent harm to the victims while exploring all avenues to facilitate their release.

Dr Tax further underscored that the efforts to curb such incidents are crucial to safeguard the lives of individuals engaged in vital missionary work, as well as to restore a sense of security among Tanzanians working outside the country.