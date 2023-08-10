Liberia: Senatorial Candidate Twayen Launches Campaign in Buutuo

Nimba County — Nimba County Senatorial Candidate Nya D. Twayen, Jr., says he is in politics to bring relief and better leadership to the people of Nimba.

According to him, the county has suffered under the 18 years reign of incumbent Senator Prince Yormie Johnson.

He spoke during formal launch of his campaign in Buutuo, District Two, Nimba County on August 5th.

He notes that Senator Johnson has made no impact that Nimbaians can boast of but rather the senator has promoted disunity in the county.

Candidate Twayen promises that if elected senator, his leadership will promote peace and unity among Nimbaians and lobby with government and non-governmental organizations to bring development across towns and districts in Nimba.

He blames Senator Johnson for not being able to impact the lives of Nimbaians but rather he engaged in activities that have brought division among the citizenry.

"I will not be a one tribe senator but rather a leader for the county; don't give Senator Johnson additional years; I want to replace him peacefully and help to impact the lives of Nimbaians through good leadership across the county."

Candidate Twayen says his decision to return to Buutuo is necessary because it was in Buutuo where Nimbaians from all 19 Administrative Districts petitioned him years back so he has gone there to launch his campaign for the senate.

Our road to the senate had opened in the historical city of Buutuo; for too long Nimbaians have been in disarray following the leadership of Senator Prince Johnson. My leadership will bring unity among Nimbaians, not divisive politics that the past leadership has been involved in which has brought disunity among Nimbaians. The courage to change the future of Nimba County is here", he says.

Nimbaians, including citizens from Yao Chiefdom, Nyor, Beo, and Nikweah Chiefdoms gathered in Buutuo to witness Candidate Twayen launch his campaign. They pledged to turn over towns and villages in the county to him, terming the candidate as someone whose leadership would boast development across the county, if elected.

Prior to the official launch of his campaign, on August 5, Candidate Twayen toured several towns and villages in Buu-YAO administrative district, urging supporters to do away with violence during and after the electoral process.

In the hometown of Senator Prince Johnson in Gomaplay Town, Nya Twayen was well received by citizens, who joined him to continue with his developmental activities in the county.

