Liberia: We Are Development Experts

--Sara Nyanti's running mate pleads for votes

Presidential aspirant Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti and her running mate Mr. Simeon Mulbah have received the Village Savin Club's support, telling the group that they are development experts, not politicians.

The former Liberian Diplomat to the United Nations, now standard bearer of the African Liberation League, was endorsed in Montserrado County by the Village Saving Club which says it cuts across the 15 counties.

The group has pledged fullest support to Madam Beysolow's presidential bid, saying she and her running mate are people of clean character.

During the endorsement program, Madam Nyanti's running mate Mr. Simeon Mulbah said the pending election is very important, noting that it will determine the future of the country and the people's well-being.

"If you don't vote right, this country will be doomed. Nobody needs to tell you that. We are not politicians, we are development experts," said Mr. Mulbah.

He noted that the country belongs to all, adding that they are not in the race for themselves but for the future of the country.

Mr. Mulbah said he and his standard bearer have engaged partners to help Liberia move forward, but those partners want to see them in power before lending their support.

"So, we have been speaking to people to help this country in our working lives, and they tell us you are not the people in power. We give money, we don't see the results. If you are in power, we'll give you all the support," he said.

He told the people that they are not going to distribute rice with them because it would finish, and they would remain where they are.

He also stated that they are not going to give the people cash, because it does not matter.

Instead, Mulbah said they are going to empower them to take care of themselves and their families.

Madam Nyanti is a former Liberian Diplomat to the United Nations.

She said her job at the United Nations involved solving problems, building systems that create room for poverty reduction across the world, and giving life to the hopeless.