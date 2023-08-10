West Africa: EFFL Brands ECOWAS As Western Puppet

The Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL) has described the Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) as a complete controlling puppet of Western Colonial powers.

EFFL, a political party in Liberia, accuses ECOWAS of allegedly being used by the West to cause destabilization and political instability in the sub-region.

In a WhatsApp conversation with our reporter, EFFL leader Mr. Emmanuel Gonquoi urged ECOWAS to exercise self-examination and reflect on its founding manifesto.

Gonquoi also urged the regional bloc to desist from being an alleged puppet of western colonial powers.

"EFFL urges ECOWAS to exercise self-examination and reflect on its founding manifesto and desist from being a puppet of colonial powers," said Mr. Gongquoi.

"The too many Western influence on our democracy is weakening our leadership. For this, we all must rise up," Mr. Gonquoi stated.

The Pan-Africanist in a strongest term condemned the desires of ECOWAS and its Western allies for a planned military intervention in Niger following a coup in West African state.

He stated that while EFFL believes in the tendency of democracy, the restoration of democracy or the word democracy should never be misused in the context of what is happening in Niger.

"We strongly believe that any military intervention at the moment in Niger would be catastrophic in totality for the region," Mr. Gonquoi warned.

He said the EFFL insists that mediation efforts should continue with the military leaders in Niger and not any form of grandstanding by use of foreign military intervention.

Mr. Gonquoi believes that the region has become vulnerable to military actions because of terrible leaderships on the part of governments in power.

To stop these military leaders from seizing power in an undemocratic way, Gonquoi urged sitting presidents to conform to the tenets of good governance.

According to him, ECOWAS has become a shameless reactionary regional organization managed by corrupt political elites in the region without any new ideas.

Using Liberia as a current contemporary case study, Mr Gonquoi disclosed that President George Manneh Weah weakened the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and allegedly violated the laws of Liberia.

But he said ECOWAS has done nothing to keep President Weah in check.

He pointed out that these are the signals that lead to military actions.

According to the EFFL leader, the neo- colonial tactics by Western allies in controlling ECOWAS for military intervention to promote their selfish interest shouldn't be supported in Niger.

"EFFL demands ECOWAS to withdraw any form of military intervention supported by the West. The initial mediation efforts should continue with timetable provided to the military leaders for smooth transition in returning the country to democratic rule," Mr. Gonquoi noted.