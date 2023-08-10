West Africa: Interpol Leads Vast Operation Targeting Organised Crime in West Africa

A vast police operation against West African mafia groups specialising in internet fraud has been carried out by Interpol, the international criminal police organisation. More than two million euros were seized or frozen and 103 people arrested in 21 countries in an investigation codenamed Operation Jackal.

"It sends a strong message to West African crime networks that no matter where they hide in cyberspace, Interpol will pursue them relentlessly," said Isaac Kehinde Oginni, director of Interpol's financial crime and anti-corruption centre.

Those targeted included mafia groups and West African gangs such as Black Axe, an organisation founded in Nigeria that targets victims around the world with online scams.

"The illegal activities of Black Axe and similar crime syndicates will remain a priority," Oginni added.

Interpol described Black Axe as "a violent mafia-style gang renowned for cyber-enabled financial fraud, in particular business email compromise schemes, romance scams, inheritance scams, credit card fraud, tax fraud, advance payment scams and money laundering".

Between 15 and 29 May, Operation Jackal mobilised police forces, financial crime units and cybercrime agencies across 21 countries: Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa, France and the United States.

In total 208 bank accounts were blocked, 103 people arrested and 2.15 million euros seized or frozen.

The international police body added it would step up this type of operation, making it a priority at a time when fraud is on the rise.

Some 1.2 million euros were seized and 75 people arrested in a similar operation in 2022.