Liberia: Joint Security Dialogues With Candidates

-On violence-free election

Liberia's Joint Security forces headed by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Frank Musa Dean have held a one-day peace dialogue with political party candidates to ensure a violence-free electoral process ahead of October.

The event was held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town on Tuesday, August 8, under the theme, "Say Yes to Peace and No to Violence Before and After 2023 Elections."

The primary objective of the engagement is to foster trust and confidence among the security sector, political parties, and Independent Candidates in ensuring a violence-free electoral process.

During the dialogue, representatives of various political institutions in Liberia agreed on the Joint Security Commitment for the 2023 Elections.

The candidates at the same time emphasized the importance of the Joint Security maintaining neutrality throughout the electoral period and beyond.

Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean highlights his Ministry's constitutional responsibility to ensure security during the electoral process.

Minister Dean says the collaborative security effort aims to establish a positive working relationship with all parties and candidates, noting that fully cognizant of the nation's history, the security forces strive to be a friendly and beneficial presence, acting in the public's interest.

He adds that to ensure security's constructive role, the Joint Security team will implement reforms and establish a peace review board to address any concerns.

"This commitment ensures necessary security measures. To this end, we've taken steps to assign four armed police officers to each group, either as VIP protection for coordination or personal bodyguards during campaign activities."

According to him, these officers will work alongside the broader national security team, saying "Our goal is to guarantee a fair and unbiased election process."

However, the Joint Security Commitment as stated in the program agenda gives them the responsibility to create a conducive environment and provide equal protection for all political parties, independent candidates, and their supporters before and during the elections.

The document indicates that it is crucial for them to uphold the maintenance of law and order throughout the electioneering period.

Besides, the Joint Security must ensure that the fundamental rights of Liberian citizens, foreign residents, and guests are not violated at any point before, during, and after the elections.

Security forces are required to facilitate free movement of people and materials during elections and other related activities.

