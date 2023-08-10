Liberia: Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Nyumah Boakai Issues Special Statement On the Opening of Campaign

Fellow Liberians,

Monrovia, Liberia: We started the campaign yesterday with an impressive street to street, community to community outreach across the country. I extend thanks for the strategic approach developed by the National Campaign Team.

We find ourselves at a crucial moment in our nation's history. The launch of our political campaign under the Unity Party Alliance's banner demonstrates a significant occasion filled with hope and determination.

With deep conviction and a strong sense of duty, driven by our collective call for change to a brighter future for Liberia, I am fully committed.

Our mission in this campaign is clear: we are determined to democratically replace the current George Weah regime and put an end to widespread corruption, unexplained mysterious deaths, economic and social degradation of our people and incompetence that has plagued our nation.

Together, we must join hands to rebuild our beloved Liberia, and restore good governance, transparency, and accountability.

Our aspirations go beyond mere ambitions; they reflect a profound commitment to the welfare of every Liberian. Our vision is one of inclusiveness, where opportunities and prosperity are accessible to all, regardless of their background or origin.

To achieve this vision, we pledge to foster trust and cooperation between the government and its people. We understand that a strong democracy thrives on the unwavering trust between citizens and their leaders. Therefore, we will work tirelessly to restore that trust by creating avenues for open dialogue and engagement, ensuring your voices are heard, and your concerns addressed.

We will vehemently work to curtail vices including corruption, marginalization, and injustice, which are all enemies of progress. To combat these menaces, we will implement robust measures, ensuring that public trust is once again restored in our governance system. Our fight against corruption will be impartial and will start on the very first day of our governance.

A JNB government will ensure that public funds are used for essential services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure, uplifting the lives of all Liberians and alleviating poverty.

Education will be a cornerstone of our commitment to empowerment. We firmly believe that providing knowledge and skills to our youth is key to unlocking Liberia's true potential. A well-educated populace forms the foundation of progress and prosperity.

Our healthcare system will also receive the attention it deserves. We are dedicated to ensuring that quality medical services are accessible to every Liberian, leaving no one behind in their pursuit of a healthy and fulfilling life. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) will be the cornerstone of our public health program.

We are aware that the journey to transformation cannot be embarked upon alone. We urge each Liberian to actively participate in the democratic process, stay informed, and vote wisely. Through collective engagements, we will steer Liberia towards the brighter future it deserves. Our country deserves better than it is getting.

As Standard Bearer of the Unity Party, I humbly accept the challenges before us. With utmost integrity, I pledge to serve you, the people of Liberia, and work tirelessly to build a nation we can all be proud of. Together, we will cast aside the shadows of corruption and incompetence, guided by the values of unity, progress, and hope. Let us overcome the hurdles ahead, transforming Liberia into a beacon of democracy and prosperity in Africa.

As we begin the campaign, I urge all of our supporters, well-wishers and sympathizers to keep our campaign clean, void of any attitude that will create violence. We must, at all times, avoid the temptation of engaging into violence no matter what. As our supporters have already developed the slogan "We Agree", let us agree to every dirt that will be thrown at us in the interest of peace and stability of our country.

May the Almighty God bless Liberia and grant us the wisdom and strength to achieve our shared dreams. Thank you for your unwavering support and belief in a better Liberia.