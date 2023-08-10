Nigeria: Waldrum Missing As Super Falcons Arrive Nigeria After World Cup Heroics

The Super Falcons have arrived in the country after their second-round finish at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand/Australia.

They arrived in Lagos from Australia yesterday afternoon at Murtala Muhammed Airport without head coach, Randy Waldrum, who left the camp on Tuesday and returned to his base in the United States.

His contract expires after the World Cup, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to make any comment on extending the deal with the American manager.

The American coach prior to the tournament had disagreed with the NFF over finances but despite the off-the-field issues, Waldrum has remained steadfast, emphasising his pride in the team's accomplishments and a strong desire to lead them to qualify for the next Olympic Games.

Falcons did not drop a single match throughout the competition's group stage for the first time, despite the group including powerful women's footballing nations.

They were defeated by European champions England on penalties on Monday, but their effort received praise throughout the world.

"I am proud of my team. I want to stay with this team and continue working towards the Olympics next year. But that is not a matter for me to decide. We don't want to take the success now and not continue to move forward when we get back to Nigeria," he said after the loss to England.

Nigeria will not be represented in the men's football event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but the women's squad has a solid chance of qualifying.

Meanwhile, defender Ashleigh Plumptre has been included in the Team of Round of 16 at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup by popular statistics website, Whoscored.com.

The left-back was the only Super Falcons and African player who made the shortlist.

Plumptre put up an impressive display in the Super Falcons' penalty shootout defeat to the Three Lionesses of England.

The 25-year-old played in all four of Nigeria's games in Australia and Ireland and is a free agent following her release from Leicester City at the end of the season.

Her outstanding performance will undoubtedly pique the interest of clubs all over Europe.