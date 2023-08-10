Nigeria: Statement Saying 'I Was Attacked for Visiting Tinubu' False - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

10 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, has denied reports making the rounds that she was attacked for visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former minister visited Tinubu at the villa yesterday. Moments after her visit, a letter emerged on the social media, saying that she was threatened for visiting Tinubu.

"A visit I made for the good of our dear nation is what they are using to threaten my life and family. You don't recognise someone as your president yet begging him to save you from the hands of killers in your region," part of the letter read.

However, reacting to the purported letter, Okonjo-Iweala advised Nigerians to disregard the letter, noting that the purveyor designed it to create mischief among Nigerians

Her words: "It has just been brought to my attention that there is a false statement circulating on whatsapp attributed to me saying that I am being attacked for my visit to President Tinubu.

"That statement circulating is false, In fact wickedly false designed to create mischief among Nigerians. Please disregard the statement."

