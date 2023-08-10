Niger: Junta Accuses France of Attack on Presidential Guard

Premium Times
Lamido Sanusi, the spiritual leader (Khalifah) of the Tijaniyah Islamic movement in Nigeria and former Governor of the Nigerian Central Bank, met in Niamey with the leader of the junta, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.
10 August 2023
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

Cape Town — Colonel Mohamadou Abdramabne, the spokesperson for the Niger junta, accused the French of trying to destabilise the country with an attack to free what he called terrorists. In an address yesterday, he said the presidential guard was attacked, but that the death and injury toll had not yet been established.

The colonel said the French forces attacked, using information supplied by European military, to free "imprisoned terrorists". He said the Niger military has details of how the attack was co-ordinated. Seven "terrorist suspects" were apparently freed, but two of them were arrested in Niger. He said on the French dispatched military flight 401 from Ndjamena at 06h01 yesterday, cutting all aerial contact with Niger for more than four hours.

He said the French actions are geared towards discrediting the country's homeland security council, cutting off support received from Burkina Faso and Mali "to isolate the masses and create an atmosphere of insecurity".

The Niger junta spokesperson went on to say that the military will continue to protect the people and assets of the state. "The military is called upon to be more vigilant, the people must stay united and extremely vigilant, and for every competent jurisdiction to seize legal institutions both locally and internationally on the issue," Abdramabne said during the video address.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.