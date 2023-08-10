West Africa: Niger Coup - Junta Leader Ignores Ecowas, Forms New Government

The new government is made up of 21 ministers, including two ministers of state and a delegate minister.

Coup plotters in Niger Republic on Thursday announced the formation of a new government, a few hours before an ECOWAS meeting scheduled to hold on the same day.

The new government was announced on state TV at 00:30 GMT (01:30 local time) with the pronouncement of new cabinet members, BBC reported.

This announcement is in defiance of calls by ECOWAS and other international organisations for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum. The junta had defied ECOWAS's ultimatum to reinstate Mr Bazoum as president.

ECOWAS will today hold its second emergency meeting of heads of state to discuss Niger. There have been several calls, especially within Nigeria, to the bloc to rethink its decision to use force if the putschists continue to remain recalcitrant.

About three ECOWAS delegations have been sent to meet with the junta, all returning with no positive response.

The new Niger government, made up of military and civilian personalities, is led by interim Prime Minister Lamine Zeine Ali Mahamane, who will also double up as the minister of economy and finance.

Former chief of staff Salifou Mody, a lieutenant general, widely considered to be coup leader Abdourahamane Tchiani's deputy, has been named minister of national defence.

Abdourahmane Amadou, who has been reading the majority of the communique on state TV since the 26 July coup, is the minister of youth and sports.

The junta has already named new military chiefs and sacked most of the senior government officials who served in Mr Bazoum's administration.