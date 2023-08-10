South Africa: Parliament Fire Suspect Zandile Mafe Unfit to Stand Trial - Court

Harare — Zandile Mafe, the man who is accused of setting fire to the South African Parliament building is not competent to stand trial, according to testimony given at the Western Cape High Court.

The case involving Mafe was heard in his absence, according to IOL.

Mafe was detained and accused with housebreaking with the intent to conduct terrorism, arson, terrorism, and theft, after the National Assembly building in Cape Town was destroyed by fire in 2022.

Mafe was taken for a mental health assessment at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape earlier this year after he resisted being sent to Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town.

The long-awaited medical report was finally made public, and the conclusion of the independent psychiatric evaluation carried out at the request of Mafe's defense attorney indicated that he is not competent to stand trial.

Mafe said he purposely set the Parliament building on fire during his Western Cape High Court appearance.

He is being held on remand in Pollsmoor Prison's medical facility, while the case was tabled until September 1 when attorneys will present how they propose proceeding with the matter.