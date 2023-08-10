Liberia: Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, the Wildcard Seeking to Sweep Corruption Out of Liberia

Monrovia — Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, a distinguished human rights lawyer renowned as the 'champion of the underprivileged,' has emerged as a potential wildcard in the upcoming October elections. While relatively fresh to the electoral arena, Cllr. Gongloe is a seasoned figure in the political landscape, recognized for his unyielding stance against governmental corruption and mismanagement. His unexpected bid for the presidency has caught many by surprise. While his name might not yet be a ubiquitous political reference, he is generally regarded as a paragon of integrity, making a compelling case for his leadership at the helm of the nation.

The broom-wielding politician passionately believes that Liberia's path to development can only be set right by thoroughly eradicating corruption. This stance has earned him the moniker 'The Sweeper'.

POLITICAL PARTY: Liberia People's Party

RUNNING MATE: Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo

DECIDING BASE: Nimba, Montserrado, and Bong Counties are the potential strongholds to propel Cllr. Gongloe towards the apex of power. Hailing from the influential Nimba County, Gongloe enjoys the advantage of garnering substantial backing from his fellow kinsmen and women, who frequently vote along ethnic lines. Nevertheless, within Nimba's political landscape, Gongloe finds himself engaged in a competitive struggle for votes, contending with other native contenders, particularly Senator Jeremiah Koung, who stands as the running mate for Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party. Koung also benefits from the influential support of Senator Prince Y. Johnson, who, over the course of the last 18 years, has positioned himself as the 'godfather' of the county, a potent kingmaker in Liberian elections.

Acknowledging the pivotal role Nimba County plays in determining the presidency, the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is meticulously pursuing the county's votes, recognizing its strategic importance.

In Montserrado County, Cllr. Gongloe has successfully garnered the support of a considerable number of discreet voters who advocate for a transformative era, marked by the eradication of corruption from Liberia. Despite being a traditional stronghold of the CDC, Montserrado County's extensive electorate might harbor the potential for a Gongloe surprise. This notion is rooted in the county's history, exemplified by the 2020 Senatorial by-election, where Montserrado County seemed to slip from the grasp of the ruling Coalition, instead demonstrating overwhelming support for the Collaborating Political Parties. Presently, with growing disillusionment stemming from the Collaborating Political Parties' inability to maintain cohesion, a perceptible shift towards Gongloe as a fresh alternative appears plausible.

THE LOWDOWN: Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, known as the "Poor-man's Lawyer," consistently demonstrated people-centric activism since the 1970s. His involvement in the student protests against President William Tolbert's government, driven by a desire to address the marginalization of Liberian citizens, exemplified his inherent commitment to action. In August 1984, during protests against the arrest of Prof. Amos Sawyer, Gongloe's bravery and dedication were evident as he protected an elderly staff member of the University of Liberia during a violent confrontation with soldiers.

Following his legal education at the Louis Arthur Grimes Law School, Gongloe worked on human rights cases at Garlawolu & Associates Law Offices. In 1990, he pursued a human rights fellowship at Columbia University. During his tenure with the Interim Government of National Unity (IGNU) under Amos Sawyer, Gongloe played a crucial role in peace negotiations, participating in various agreements to resolve Liberia's civil conflict.

Gongloe's resilience persisted through his defense of journalists, political activists, and the marginalized during Charles Taylor's regime. His outspoken stance against human rights violations and abuses led to his arrest and torture under Taylor's government. Despite these hardships, Gongloe remained steadfast and even continued his advocacy from abroad after seeking refuge.

Upon returning to Liberia, Gongloe continued his activism in the pursuit of systemic change and the rule of law. He critiqued government nepotism and unfulfilled promises of transformation, which led to his resignation from ministerial positions under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf where he served as Solicitor General and Minister of Labor.

Gongloe's unwavering dedication, rooted in a people-centered approach, distinguishes him. He perceives Liberia's challenges beyond surface-level promises, advocating for transformative and citizen-focused governance. Gongloe's journey from his early political involvement to his enduring advocacy positions him as a refined and unwavering force for change - the very leader Liberia requires.

His sermons condemning corruption and his enduring legacy of integrity serve as his trump cards, aimed at garnering the trust and confidence of the Liberian people. He aspires for these attributes to secure him the presidency in the upcoming October 10 elections.

STRENGTHS: In the heart of Liberia's tumultuous history, one name has consistently shone brightly as a symbol of unwavering dedication and unyielding integrity is Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe. Fondly known as the "Poor-man's Lawyer," Gongloe's remarkable journey from people-centric activism to his resolute stance against corruption has earned him the admiration and respect of countless Liberians.

His unwavering dedication to justice and human rights was exemplified through his fearless actions during protests and his unwavering defense of marginalized individuals in the face of adversity. Even amidst the darkest days of Charles Taylor's regime, Gongloe fearlessly stood against corruption and human rights violations, resulting in his arrest and subsequent torture. However, he emerged from these tribulations with his integrity untarnished, serving as a true testament to his resilience and unwavering determination.

Gongloe's active involvement in Liberia's civil conflict peace negotiations showcased his remarkable diplomatic finesse and adeptness in navigating intricate negotiations. His instrumental role in facilitating agreements for conflict resolution underscored his exceptional ability in fostering consensus, a pivotal skill for any leader aiming to unify a fragmented nation.

Although Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe enjoys a distinct advantage due to his ties to Nimba County, a historically significant region with a potent tradition of ethnic voting, he also possesses the opportunity to transcend the boundaries of identity-driven politics. By skillfully balancing his ethnic heritage with a more expansive vision for Liberia's future, Gongloe has the potential to not only garner support from Nimba County's electorate but also inspire a broader coalition of citizens to rally behind his presidential aspirations.

WEAKNESSES: Beneath Cllr. Gongloe's strong anti-corruption platform and reputation for integrity, there are potential pitfalls that could impact his electoral journey.

One key concern is Gongloe's limited political experience. While his advocacy for legal reforms has garnered attention, the transition from advocating for change to orchestrating a presidential campaign requires a distinct skill set. The complexities of navigating political dynamics and managing a nation demand a different level of expertise. Gongloe may face skepticism from voters who question his ability to lead effectively within the intricate web of governance.

Another challenge lies in the reliance on ethnic-based voting. Hailing from Nimba County, Gongloe enjoys substantial backing from his ethnic group. Yet, pinning his hopes solely on this demographic might limit his appeal on a national scale.

Within his home county, Nimba, Gongloe faces formidable competition, particularly from Senator Jeremiah Koung, who benefits from influential figures such as Senator Prince Y. Johnson. Overcoming this competition requires Gongloe to showcase not only his commitment to integrity but also his leadership qualities and vision for Nimba's future.

Financial constraints could also hamper Gongloe's campaign efforts. Presidential campaigns demand significant resources for advertising, grassroots mobilization, and more. Without adequate funding, Gongloe may struggle to reach a broader audience, especially when contending with better-funded opponents.

Gongloe's platform of eradicating corruption and bringing about transformative change resonates with many, yet skepticism looms. Some voters may hesitate to fully embrace a relatively unknown candidate, particularly when established political figures like the CPP's Alexander Cummings and the Unity Party's Joseph Boakai also promise similar reforms. Building trust and dispelling doubts about his capacity to deliver on his pledges will be a significant task.

Gongloe's stronghold in Montserrado County, while promising, could face resistance from the traditional support base of the ruling party. Historical voting patterns and entrenched loyalties may hinder his attempts to make significant headway, especially if he fails to resonate with key demographics in these regions.

KEY CAMPAIGN THRUST: In a bid to revolutionize Liberia's political landscape, the seasoned humanitarian has embarked on a campaign that spotlights the nation's challenges while advocating for a more inclusive and accountable government. Grounded in a commitment to eradicating corruption, ensuring responsible conduct, and fostering a just society, Gongloe's campaign offers a promising vision for a reinvigorated Liberia.

Central to Gongloe's platform is the notion that effective leadership hinges on leading by example--an ideal he believes has been compromised during President Weah's tenure. Drawing attention to questionable wealth accumulation and the rampant corruption plaguing the current administration, Gongloe contends that this trajectory has not only disillusioned the populace but also perpetuated impoverishment. He passionately argues against extending President Weah's term, asserting that doing so would only exacerbate Liberia's existing challenges.

In a candid interview with VOA's Daybreak Africa, Cllr. Gongloe emphasized, "My presidential candidacy is rooted in the urgent need to rectify the prevalent lawlessness within our nation. Reviving the rule of law stands as a cornerstone in rebuilding public trust, which has waned over the years."

A distinguished human rights lawyer renowned as the 'champion of the underprivileged,' Cllr. Gongloe has emerged as a potential wildcard in the upcoming October elections. While his name might not yet be a ubiquitous political reference, he is generally regarded as a paragon of integrity, making a compelling case for his leadership at the helm of the nation. His vision for the country, he says, is to sweep abuse of public office and corruption out of Liberia while running an inclusive government

Of particular concern to Gongloe is the distressing plight faced by ordinary Liberians who, according to him, have witnessed their economic circumstances deteriorate under President Weah's leadership. A key pillar of his agenda is the restoration of dignity to public service, with a renewed emphasis on service over personal gain.

Gongloe's conviction is clear: "President Weah's administration has transformed our economy into an exclusive playground for a privileged few, leaving the majority in a state of despair. Our mission is to bring an end to this and ensure President Weah remains a one-term President."

During a visit to the United States in May 2022, Gongloe garnered substantial support from Liberians in the diaspora. The occasion provided a platform for him to underscore the dire consequences of what he terms "deliberate acts of misgovernance" perpetrated by the current administration. These acts, according to Gongloe, have acted as stumbling blocks to Liberia's postwar recovery and developmental efforts.

Gongloe's campaign promises the establishment of a government that fervently upholds the rule of law. His commitment to unbiased law enforcement is anticipated to lead to reduced crime rates and a secure environment for both citizens and potential tourists.

Gongloe's also promises a comprehensive open government system. This initiative, he says, encompasses the online publication of the President's salary and asset declarations of top government officials. He campaigns that this measure aims to promote transparency while discouraging corrupt practices.

According to the Presidential hopeful, he envisions a strategy for economic growth through decentralization which would incentivize companies to invest in rural areas, thereby creating job opportunities outside of the capital city, Monrovia, and alleviating the strain on its resources.

Gongloe's agenda includes safeguarding the judiciary from undue political influence, ensuring its autonomy. Executive orders are on the horizon to prevent government officials from obstructing police operations and the legal process.

At the crust of his campaign is that his administration aims to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of ex-officials implicated in corruption and mismanagement. This comprehensive approach, according to him, seeks to restore faith in governance and pave the way for an environment conducive to shared prosperity.

KEY TO WINNING: Gongloe's journey to victory demands an inventive approach that sets him apart from his rivals. This entails devising an unconventional political strategy that resonates profoundly with the aspirations and concerns of the youth, particularly.

Securing a substantial following from Nimba and Monterrado Counties, which are already saturated with campaign efforts from formidable opponents, requires strategic finesse. Gongloe must focus on establishing a tangible presence in these regions, not just through routine campaign appearances, but by establishing a rapport with local communities. Moreover, Gongloe should leverage his status as a symbol of integrity to appeal to voters seeking a trustworthy leader in a political landscape often marred by corruption.

CHANCES OF WINNING: 50-25

