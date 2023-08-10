West Africa: Niger Coup - What Tinubu Told Ecowas Leaders After They Agreed On Troops Deployment

Mr Tinubu made his stance known in his closing remarks to his fellow ECOWAS heads of state at their extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu still expresses the hope of a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger despite the ECOWAS resolution ordering preparation for war.

"I hope that through our collective efforts, we can bring about a peaceful resolution as a roadmap to restoring stability and democracy in Niger," the Nigerian leader said.

"And you know I'll see from the communique of this extraordinary summit that no option is taken off the table, including the use of force as a last resort."

Mr Tinubu's closing remark was shared with journalists by his media team after the meeting.

Read the full statement below.

I stand before you filled with gratitude and hope, that each some of us have addressed and have exhausted your concern. We have exhibited great membership, dedication and patriotism and have recognized the danger facing our dear neighbour, Niger. I hope that through our collective efforts we can bring about a peaceful resolution as a roadmap to restoring stability and democracy in Niger.

All is not lost yet. The outcome of this summit is a testament to the power of collaboration and unity. We have reaffirmed our commitment to the people of Niger and to the progress of entire ECOWAS community.

We will continue with that. And you know I'll see from the communique of this extraordinary summit that no option is taken off the table, including the use of force as a last resort.

If we don't do it, no one else we do it for us. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Niger in the journey towards peaceful democratic stability in the country.

The road ahead will undoubtedly have challenges but as family, we believe that with our collective result, we can navigate these obstacles and chart a path towards lasting peace and prosperity for Nigerians and ECOWAS.

I send my sincere gratitude to all of you, for your dedication and valuable contributions during this extraordinary Summit. Your unwavering commitment to ECOWAS and the welfare of our continent is highly commendable.

I want to thank you for your positive remarks and recognition given to me and the government of the people of Nigeria. May our collective efforts pave the way for a brighter future for the Nigerian people and for all Africans.

ECOWAS has continued to thrive as a beckon of unity, cooperation and progress in the region. With this, I officially bring the second extraordinary summit on his socio-political situation and the Republic of Nigeria to a close.