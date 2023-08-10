West Africa: Breaking - Ecowas Orders Activation of Military Force Against Niger

President Bola Tinubu speaking at the Ecowas summit in Abuja on August 10.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered the chief of defense staff committee to immediately activate its standby force.

President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, gave the order while reading the resolution taken at the Extraordinary meeting on the Niger coup in Abuja on Thursday.

Daily Trust had reported how the leaders converged on Abuja to discuss its next line of action after the seven day ultimatum for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum elapsed without compliance from the junta.

At its meeting, the regional bloc said all efforts to dialogue with Niger junta have been rejected by coup leaders.

The ECOWAS leaders also condemned the continuous detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.

"The Authority having considered the memorandum presented by the President of the ECOWAS commission on the current situation in the Republic of Niger, as well as ECOWAS engagement since the last extraordinary summit; and having considered the reports of the envoys of the chair, to Niger and various other places; carefully considered the report and recommendations of the ECOWAS committee of chiefs of defense staff;

"It extensively discussed the latest development in Niger since the last extra ordinary Summit held on 30th July 2023. Noted that all diplomatic efforts made by ECOWAS, in resolving the crisis have been defiantly repelled by the military leadership of the Republic of Niger; took note of the expiration of the one week ultimatum given for the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger decide as follows:

"Further condemns the condition in which President Bazoum is being detained and hold the CNSP fully and solely responsible for the safety, security and physical integrity of President Bazoum, members of his family and government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Uphold all measures and principles agreed upon by the extra ordinary Summit held on Niger on 30th July 2023.

"Underscore the determination of the ECOWAS authority to keep all options on the table for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

"Enforce all measures in particular border closures and strict travel bans and assets freeze on all persons or groups of individuals whose actions hinder all peaceful efforts aimed at ensuring the smooth and complete restoration of constitutional order.

"Warn member states who by their action directly or indirectly, hindered the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger about the consequences for their action before the community.

"Call on the African Union to endorse all the decisions taken by the ECOWAS authority on the situation in Niger.

"Further call on all partner countries and institutions including the United Nations to support ECOWAS, in its effort to ensure a quick restoration of constitutional order, in conformity with its normative instruments.

"Direct the President of the Commission to monitor the implementation of the sanctions.

"Direct the Committee of the chief of defense staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately. Order the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. Underscore its continued commitment for the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means."