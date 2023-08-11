Nigeria: Death Toll of Plateau Attack Rises to 21 As Governor Mutfwang Expresses Grief

The entrance to Plateau State along Mista Ali on Zaria Road.

Four more bodies have been discovered

The death toll of the Thursday night's attack in Heipang, a community in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State has risen to 21.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, a joint security task force in the state, Ola James, confirmed that 17 persons were killed in the attack.

However, the Berom Youth Moulders -Association (BYM) in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rwang Tengwong, said aside from the 17 people killed in the community, four more bodies, believes to be members of a local vigilantes were recovered.

"21 persons have been reportedly killed in an attack in two different villages in Heipang Community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State by Fulani militia, alongside Bandits.

"After carrying out the attack in Heipang town, on citing the attackers, vigilante members from Rayogot who were on alert tried to stop them but in the process, four persons were killed.

"The incident, which ought to have ordinarily been averted, going by the security alerts given out to all relevant bodies including OPSH, but the attacks were still carried out.

"Prior to the attack, there was a robbery incident along Heipang Highway, killing one person and injuring one. The identity of the criminals was not yet ascertained by all including Security agents, but the entire District has been subjected to impending attacks, which true to fact, was carried out with little or no response to avert it," the statement said.

MACBAN debunks allegation

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in the state, has denied the allegation that the killing was carried out by their members.

Nuru Abdullahi, MACBAN chairperson in the state, while responding to the allegation, condemned the incident, describing it as barbaric, and blamed the security agencies for not responding swiftly before the attack was launched.

"We condemned the attack in its totality. It is also surprising that we are being accused of attacking the community. That is not true. We have learned that there was a warning signal there would be an attack on the community and the security agencies were informed. We are blaming the security for not responding on time. This must be stopped," he said.

Governor Mutfuwang expresses grief

Meanwhile, the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed deep sadness at what he described as a bloody attack.

He also condemned the recent attacks in some villages in Mangu Local Government Area where more lives were lost.

In a press statement by his director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor appealed to security agencies to double their efforts and put an end to the senseless killings of innocent people in the rural communities of Mangu and Barkin-Ladi.

He described the deteriorating security situation in some parts of the state as unfortunate and called for greater collaboration between community leaders and security agencies to prevent further attacks.

Mr Mutfwang emphasised the importance of peace and unity among all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity, for the development and growth of the state.

He expressed sympathy for the affected communities and families of the deceased, assuring them of the government's commitment to addressing the issues.

Mr Mutfwang prayed for comfort for the grieving people of Heipang and Mangu and urged them to make use of the security and information centre activated by the state government to communicate security information for prompt intervention.