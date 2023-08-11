West Africa: At Ecowas Leaders' Summit, Tinubu Canvasses Dialogue to Resolve Niger's Political Impasse

.Says initial ultimatum issued to military junta to restore democracy didn't yield desired result

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu has canvassed dialogue to his colleagues in the region as a lasting move to resolve the political impasse in Niger Republic.

According to him, the regional body will continue to champion diplomacy and dialogue, as well as earnest discussions with all parties involved, to restore constitutional governance in the Republic of Niger.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja at the opening of the 2nd Extraordinary Summit on the socio-political situation in the Republic of Niger, the ECOWAS Chairman declared that in reaffirming the regional bloc's relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, "it is crucial that we prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach.

"We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum.

"It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger".

Underscoring the significance of the meeting, President Tinubu stressed the importance of a comprehensive evaluation of progress thus far.

He said: "More specifically, as leaders of our respective nations, we must recognize that the political crisis in Niger not only poses a threat to the stability of the nation but also has far-reaching implications for the entire West African region.

"By remaining steadfast in our adherence to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law, we can restore peace, stability, and prosperity in the Republic of Niger, thereby fostering an environment conducive to growth and development for all".

Building upon commitments from the initial Extraordinary Summit held in Abuja ten days ago, the President recollected the ECOWAS leaders' collective condemnation of the military coup that toppled Niger's democratically elected government.

Highlighting the firm and coordinated efforts already undertaken, President Tinubu outlined ECOWAS' deployment of mediation teams and Special Envoys to engage with key stakeholders within and beyond the region.

He also pointed to the recent meeting of ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff, the meeting of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and the ECOWAS Commission's memorandum on current developments in Niger as crucial sources of insight to guide the decisions of the Heads of State and Government at the meeting.

"Today's Summit provides a significant opportunity to meticulously review and assess the progress made since our last gathering. It is essential to evaluate the effectiveness of our interventions and identify any gaps or challenges that may have hindered progress.

"It is only through this comprehensive assessment that we can collectively chart a new sustainable path towards lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in Niger," President Tinubu emphasized.

The ECOWAS Chairman recalled that the military junta was told in the previous meeting to reinstate the democratically elected President but the directive was yet to be complied with.

"As you may recall, we called on the junta to rescind its decision of toppling a legitimate government. We proceeded to impose sanctions with the hope that this resolute measure would serve as a catalyst for the restoration of the constitutional order in Niger.

"Regrettably, the seven-day ultimatum we issued during the first Summit has not yielded the desired outcome. We have also made diligent efforts through the deployment of various ECOWAS mediation teams, to engage the military junta for a peaceful resolution of the political situation."

The ECOWAS Chairperman expressed confidence that the 2nd ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit would be a defining moment in the journey towards a stronger, more resilient, and integrated West Africa.

He, therefore, rallied fellow leaders to seize this opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of Africans by fostering a future characterized by peace, progress, and prosperity.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Presidents of Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Cote 'd' Ivoire, Ghana, Benin, Sierra Leone, and Togo, while Liberia and the Gambia were represented by their Foreign Ministers.

Non-ECOWAS leaders, such as the Mauritanian and Burundian presidents, also attended.