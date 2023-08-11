Nigeria: I Can't Feed, I'm Blind, Please Help Me, Nigerian Actor Cries Out

"The house I have been living in is now for sale. If they sell this house, I don't know where to go."

A veteran Kannywood actor, Shu'aibu Abdullahi, aka Karkuzu has called on Nigerians to come to his aid, as he has gone blind and is unable to feed his family because of poverty.

The famous actor uploaded a short video of himself on Facebook wherein he appealed to the public to help him financially because he has been sick for the last three years.

Karkuzu debuted in the Hausa entertainment industry in the 1980s with his popular drama series, 'Karkuzu na Bodara', earning him the nickname.

The weekly TV series was aired on NTA every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

"I am now blind as I am talking to you. I seriously need financial assistance. I don't have food to feed myself and my family.

"The house I have been living in is now for sale. If they sell this house, I don't know where to go. That is why I am soliciting help from well-meaning Nigerians to come to my aid. At least Nigerians should help me buy this house I live in. The doctors said it is glaucoma and I would never see again."

The actor appealed to Nigerians to come to his aid and buy him the house he lives in so he can use the money to feed himself and his family.

Karkuzu is not the only Hausa film entertainment veteran struggling to survive due to illness and poverty.

Some have died, and some are battling health issues and poverty.

Hassana Dalhat, a Kannywood movie promoter, told PREMIUM TIMES that Karkuzu is in a pathetic condition and called on the 'big boys' in the industry to aid him.

"I have seen him. He is indeed in a sorry state. He needs help."

Mrs Dalhat also appealed to the Northern elites to come to his aid.

She said: "our parents and elder brothers enjoyed this man in the 80s; we also enjoyed him in the Kannywood in the 90s till late 2000. They should do something about it."