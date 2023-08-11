South Africa: 'A Great Relief' - Santaco Calls Off Western Cape Taxi Strike

10 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Velani Ludidi, Victoria O'Regan and Tamsin Metelerkamp

Santaco called off its taxi strike in the Western Cape on Thursday evening, saying it would use the next 14 days to work on releasing vehicles that had been wrongfully impounded.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has called off its provincial stayaway following successful negotiations with the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town.

"First and foremost, on behalf of Santaco Western Cape, I convey our sincerest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives during the stayaway," said Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus in a statement on Thursday evening.

"We stand with you in this time of grief and offer our profound sympathies. We also extend our heartfelt sympathy to everyone who was negatively affected by the events of the past days."

Hermanus said it saddened and disappointed Santaco that it had taken so long for all parties to find a resolution. Five people died in incidents directly related to the strike, which started on 3 August, as violence engulfed parts of Cape Town, while commuters across the province were left stranded and services were interrupted.

"The wellbeing of our community and the public at large has always been our top priority, and it pains us to witness the unnecessary pain and suffering that transpired."

He said it had been agreed that the next 14 days would be used to work towards the release...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

