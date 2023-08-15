South Africa: Western Cape Education Department Urges Learners to Go Back to Class After Taxi Strike

14 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne and Chuma Nontsele

The Western Cape Education Department has called on parents to ensure their children go back to school after the taxi strike, which on one day saw 71% of learners miss classes.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier has said the province cannot afford to "lose one more day of teaching and learning at our schools" after the taxi strike in the province.

On Monday, Maynier told Daily Maverick that teachers would evaluate the impact the taxi strike had on their classes, which would inform catch-up plans.

"The department will provide the support needed to do so," the MEC said.

Last week, learners, including matric pupils, were forced to go home after being chased from a taxi rank by people who threw stones at commuters hoping to catch public transport to work and school.

There are a recorded 1.2 million learners at schools across the Western Cape. Over the course of the week of the taxi strike, hundreds of thousands could not make it to school.

On Friday, 4 August, the second day of the taxi strike, 287,420 learners (24%) were absent from school. On Tuesday, 8 August, the peak of the strike, 852,259 learners (71%) were absent from school. On Friday, 11 August, the first day after the strike ended, 739,569 learners (61%) were absent from school.

Maynier told Daily Maverick: "Our metro education districts were most affected. On Tuesday,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

