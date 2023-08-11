Nigeria: NSCDC Destroys 100 Illegal Refineries, Steps Up Vigilance

As part of its mandate to protect critical national infrastructure, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has uncovered and destroyed over 100 illegal refineries within the last two years.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to CG, since his assumption of office, NSCDC has apprehended over 200 suspects in cases connected to oil bunkering, out of which 100 suspects have been prosecuted.

He said the NSCDC, no doubt, has carved a niche for itself in the area of pipeline vandalism within the last two years.

Audi, who spoke in high spirit, assured the NMDPRA of the security agency's continued cooperation with the view to achieve good and better results.

He added that efforts had been intensified to provide maximum security on such facilities across the country.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of Corporate Services and Administration of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Mallam Bashir Sadiq, applauded the leadership of the NSCDC for living up to expectations in safeguarding critical national infrastructure under which petroleum facilities are included.

He said the Authority has enjoyed tremendous support from the Corps and hope the visit will further strengthen the bond between the two sister government agencies.

He charged the Corps not to relent in the discharge of its duties as stipulated in the law so as to further secure the economy of the nation by preventing oil theft, which cripples the economy.