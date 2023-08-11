Rwanda Women Team Off to Cameroon for African Volleyball Championship

Rwanda women's national volleyball team departed Kigali International Airport for Cameroon on Wednesday night ahead of the 2023 Women's African Volleyabll Championship due in Yaoundé from August 16-26.

The team left the country on Thursday morning at 1AM aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Paulo De Tarso's side has been undergoing undergoijg intensive in training for at least a month and they are planning to play some warmup matches in Cameroonian clubs before the tournament kicks off.

"We prepared well, we are going to face tough teams but we are going to give them a tough challenge as well. We will give our best to make the country proud," De Tarso said.

"The girls are prepared physically and technically but we are far from what we want but we will fight in the competition," he added.

This is going to be De Tarso's first major assignment since he took charge of the national team in July.

The Brazilian tactician said he has been impressed with the overall performance of the players during the training as the team gets ready to challenge for top places at the tournament.

The last time Rwanda participated in the African Cup of Nations was in 2021 when the country hosted the tournament in Kigali.

The country was at the time disqualified from the tournament over fielding ineligible players.

Traveling team

Setter: Iris Ndagijimana and Lea Uwera

Middle Blocker: Albertine Uwiringiyimana, Flavia Dusabe, Donatha Musabyemariya and Hope Musaniwabo.

Libero: Beatrice Uwamahoro and Yvonne Mugwaneza.

Receiver Attacker: Valentine Munezero, Benitha Mukandayisenga, Olive Nzamukosha, Francoise Yankurije, Uwimana and Claire Nishimwe

Technical staff:

Paulo De Tarso (head coach), Christian Hatumimana (1st assistant coach), Marine Josee Rubayiza (2nd assistant coach), Amos Matsiko (physical trainer) and Gertrude Kubwimana (Team Manager).