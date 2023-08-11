Liberia: 'Go to the Trenches and Campaign for Weah'

- MOVEE's Political Leader commissioned Leadership as the party expelled three of its officials

The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has completed a two-day National Executive Committee meeting, where critical political decisions were made.

The Party said an emergency meeting of its Executive Committee members was called for the Political Leader, H. E. Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., to provide direction relative to President Weah's Reelection Campaign engagement activities in the counties.

"Consequently, MOVEE's Political Leader has commissioned county chapters and the national leadership to vigorously campaign in the trenches, villages, and form door to door to ensure a one-round victory for H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, the National Chairman, Robert M. Sammie, said in a press conference.

MOVEE's NationL Chairman said his Party has prepared and dispatched campaign materials to the seventy-three (73) electoral districts across the fifteen political subdivisions of Liberia. Quoting MOVEE's Political Leader, he said, "If there are any additional needs for campaign materials, they will be made available, but we have to work very hard to ensure President Weah wins on the first ballot".

According to Mr. Sammie, the party took disciplinary action by expelling some of its senior partisans and bringing on board creditable, respectable, and committed partisans for the effective and smooth operation of the party through "Resolution 002-2023".

"That the National Vice Chair for Mobilization, Recruitment, and Membership, Mr. Goodrich S. Cheayan, is expelled for violation of "Article XVIII, Section 3," which states that it is strictly prohibited for any member of MOVEE to bear or hold concurrent membership in another Political Party within or outside of the Republic of Liberia. In essence, no member of MOVEE is allowed to be a member of any other political party.

That the former National Vice Chair for Youth Affairs, Mr. K. Edward Norman, Jr., and the former National Vice Chair for Gender, Auxiliaries, and Marginalized, Ms. Johetta Konuwa, are hereby expelled for actions that have posed embarrassment to the Party and brought the Party into public disrepute as determined by the National Executive Committee consistent with Article XVIII, Section 5, of the 2016 By-Law and Constitution" Mr. Sammie said.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee also endorsed some individuals in the following positions: "Partisan Williette P. Cooper, National Vice Chair for Gender, Auxiliaries, and Marginalized, replacing Ms. Johetta Konuwa, who has been expelled from the Party. Partisan Winston Gray, National Vice Chair for Youth Affairs, replacing Mr. K. Edward Norman, Jr., who has been expelled from the party

The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) reaffirmed its commitment to the re-election of President George Manneh Weah in the impending Presidential and Legislative elections.

MOVEE is one of the nine (9) constituent parties forming the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).