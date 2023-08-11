Liberia: 1 Burkinabe Shot Dead in Nimba

Nimba — A Burkinabe farmer has been shot dead by an unknown person in Electoral District#6, Nimba County. Reason behind the discharge of firearm is yet to be established nor the perpetrator arrested.

Since 2015 to present, huge population of Burkinabes have crossed into Liberia from neighboring Ivory Coast, roaming in towns and villages in the district. They have been involved in farming, a situation that is now creating tension among the citizenry and the foreigners.

Report says the Burkinabes entered Liberia via Nimba upon invitation of farmers in Kparblee, electoral District Six.

Residents of the district from the Liberian side normally cross into Ivory Coast to buy goods where they reportedly engaged some Burkinabes to come and farm for them in Liberia.

The NEW DAWN gathered that the victim, identified as 25-year-old Glekwa Kabore, was allegedly shot by an unknown person in Zoedru Forest, Nimba where huge numbers of Burkinabes are currently working.

Some of their hosts in the district have been identified as Darlington Tiah and Daniel Chayee on whose farms they work, but not all citizens welcome their presence in the area.

However, those in support of their presence have been providing farmlands to foreigners to plant crops.

The Burkinabes are said to be living in that part of Liberia without knowledge of the Liberia Immigration Service officers assigned in the county.

They are currently farming in the various forests, planting cash crops mainly Cocoa that are reportedly ready for harvest, but some of the citizens of Kparblee do not want them back on the farm to process their Cocoa for market.

Weeks ago, some Burkinabes drown in a river between Liberia and Ivory Coast.

However, addressing reporters subsequently, the commander of the Liberia Immigration Services in Nimba, Madam Yei Dolopaye, said LIS officers alongside the county administration visited the town several times.

Commander Dolopaye blamed those citizens in search of workers and bringing in the Burkinabes to stop, but it seems that her warnings are being heeded.

Few years ago, a land dispute in Kparblee led to the death of a youth leader after exchange of fire.

