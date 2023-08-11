Ghana: NEIP Disburses Gh¢10 Million to Youth in Agric - CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has revealed that a total amount of GH¢10million has so far been disbursed to applicants of the Youth in Innovative Agriculture Support.

The initiative, under the "Ghana Cares Obaatan Pa" programme is a three-and-a-half year comprehensive programme to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, return the country to a sustained path of robust growth and to create a more resilient and transformed economy.

"It is not the totality of government's economic development programme, but rather, it represents the strategic and catalytic interventions that will foster a quicker recovery and boost our post-COVID economic transformation," he added.

Mr Nkansah made the revelation in Accra yesterday when 200 beneficiaries of the programme were presented with funds ranging from GH¢10, 000.00 to GH¢20, 000.00 to support their agribusinesses.

He said the move formed part of efforts by the government to promote entrepreneurship among the youth.

According to the CEO, a total number of 1,000 youths had so far been given grants to boost their businesses "last year we provided funding for 500 young entrepreneurs under the programme and so far in this year, the same number of people have benefitted from this laudable initiative".

He expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his contribution towards promoting entrepreneurship in Ghana.

Mr Nkansah advised the beneficiaries to ensure they used the funds for the intended purpose, and properly manage their various businesses, for growth and sustainability.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Finance, Madam Eva Mends, said agriculture and entrepreneurship had the potential to transform the economy because they contributed to national income, provided a source of food supply, as well as raw materials for value addition.

Under the Ghana Cares programme, she said the sector ministry was partnering with NEIP to further deepen their work and build up more young persons, especially in the area of agriculture.

"Our partnership has provided the platform for our young men and women in innovative agricultural practices. This goes beyond traditional farming methods, it involves leveraging technology, modern techniques, and sustainable approaches to enhance productivity while preserving while preserving our environment."

"These practices not only ensures food security for our nation but also opens doors to new economic avenues," he added.

Madam Mends said the grants disbursed symbolised the confidence the government had in young entrepreneurs.