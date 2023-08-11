Liberia: Determine Girl's Miss Chance to Retain WAFU Zone 'A' Women Champions League Title

Paynesville City — Liberia Women's Champions Determine have blowout of the Confederation of African Football women's Champions league qualifiers.

The Liberian Champions who won WAFU Zone A as champions last year after defeating Senegalese double champions USPA to clinch the first-ever WAFU Zone 'A' Women Champions League created high expectations amongst local supporters to retain their title they won nearly a year ago but fail to repeat such.

But the champion's chances of becoming the WAFU Zone 'A' representative were dashed following a 1-1 draw with Senegalese side, AS Dakar Sacre Coeur.

The stalemate placed Determine Girls who needed a compulsory win in their second game after they were demolished by AS Mande 3-0 in their opening fixture at the bottom of the table.

Despite playing on home soil, they have so far recorded one point and have a negative three-goal from two matches played going to the final fixture against Sierra Leonean side Mogbewmo Queens

Determine Girls added a couple of players to their rank in preparation for the tournament.

The players brought on board were midfielder Louise Brown who joined on loan from Soccer Ambassador, central defender Lucy Massaquoi arrived from Blanco FC, goalkeeper Anita Davies from Hippo, and Gambian international Catherine Jatta joining on a loan deal from Police FC.

They also recruited former Liberia under-20 coach Tapha Manneh on a short contractual deal.

But coach Manneh whose side was hammered was hoping to revive and redeem his side in the second game.

He made a couple of chances to the reigning WAFU Zone 'A' Champions, in their second match.

Although they were considered the underdog going into the match, the champions brought the fruit of joy for the home supporters after AS Dakar player was adjudged to have handed in the area.

Mabinty Camara who missed the opener and covered more space on the pitch during the match, converted from the spot to give her side the lead in the 40 minutes.

AS Dakar missed a couple of chances, particularly from Korka Fall who missed a close-range effort in the nine minutes and Haby Blade's ambitious effort from the far right corner hit the crossbar before the interval.

The Senegalese side after controlling the vast majority of the match and enjoying a giant share of possession found the equalizer in the 76th minute after loanee Louise Brown handed the ball in the penalty box.

But there was a protest to the build-up after Sylvia Payne was adjudged to being fouled.

But Fall had no interest in the protest as she coolly converted from the spot to secure a draw for her side and set a decisive match against AS Mande that would determine who wins the tournament.